SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $31.44.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.