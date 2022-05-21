Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.75).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.69) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Friday.

LON SNR opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.55) on Friday. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.79 million and a PE ratio of 22.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.49.

In other news, insider David Squires acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £41,300 ($50,912.23). Also, insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £142,000 ($175,049.31). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $20,790,000.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

