Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.96.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 21,203 shares of company stock valued at $76,800 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

