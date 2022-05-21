ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $144.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.68.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 348,460 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $446,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 408,678 shares of company stock worth $513,535. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.