Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $17.81 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.90 million to $66.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

SMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 628.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 560.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.66 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.