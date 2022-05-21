Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$518.01, for a total value of C$56,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,635,563.08. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$469.53, for a total value of C$74,186.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,635,709.18. Insiders have sold a total of 777 shares of company stock worth $561,218 in the last 90 days.

TSE:SHOP traded down C$35.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$466.30. The company had a trading volume of 448,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,838. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$687.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,188.88. The company has a market cap of C$58.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$402.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,228.73.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

