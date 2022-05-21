Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,762. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

