Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 452,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

