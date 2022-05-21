Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

SI opened at $70.39 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.56.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.