Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to post $14.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.28 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Simulations Plus by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

