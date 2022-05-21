SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SJW Group stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SJW Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

