Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company. It focused on developing precious metal properties principally in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,711,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

