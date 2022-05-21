SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research firms recently commented on SKYT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,203 shares of company stock valued at $321,457 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

