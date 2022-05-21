Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Snap posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,001,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,451,402. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

