Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the highest is $4.00. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Snap-on stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.96. The stock had a trading volume of 387,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

