Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of SON opened at $56.32 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $68.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

