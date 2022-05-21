Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SRNE opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.43. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 221.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

