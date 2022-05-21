Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of SRNE opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.43. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
