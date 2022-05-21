Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.74 Million

Analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will report $257.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.50 million. Sotera Health reported sales of $251.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sotera Health by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sotera Health by 391.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

