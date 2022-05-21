Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
SOHO opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.
About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.