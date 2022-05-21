Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SOHO opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

