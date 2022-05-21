S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $342.42 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $322.20 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

