SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

