Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $325.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.59 million. Spire reported sales of $327.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after buying an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 498,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $26,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

