Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.35.
A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Splunk (Get Rating)
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.