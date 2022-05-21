Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

