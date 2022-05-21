Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sportradar Group.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Sportradar Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. 1,151,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,473. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

