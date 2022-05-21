Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.85.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 1.80. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

