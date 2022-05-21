Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.31. 389,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,554. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,110,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,913 in the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 235.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

