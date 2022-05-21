SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPX by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

