SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). SQZ Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,906,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after buying an additional 317,216 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after buying an additional 223,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 163,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.73.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

