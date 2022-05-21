SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). SQZ Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%.
Shares of SQZ stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.73.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.