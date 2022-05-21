SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSPPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SSPPF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

