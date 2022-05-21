Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “
Shares of NYSEMKT:SLI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.
Standard Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
