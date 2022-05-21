Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT:SLI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,518,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 1,423,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,105,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 202,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Lithium by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Lithium (SLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.