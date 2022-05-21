Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SWT opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.12. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWT. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

