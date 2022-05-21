State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get State Street alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.