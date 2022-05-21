State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.77.
Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
