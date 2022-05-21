StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

