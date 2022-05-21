STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.94. 574,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 13.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.