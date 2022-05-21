StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.70. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.