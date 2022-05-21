StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of ASUR opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

