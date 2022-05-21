StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.72. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

