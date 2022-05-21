StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.59.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
