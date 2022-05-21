StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

