StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $206.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

