StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.36 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

