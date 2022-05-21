StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.