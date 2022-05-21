StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FNWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FNWB opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.