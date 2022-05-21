StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 455,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.52% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

