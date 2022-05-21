StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FWP stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

