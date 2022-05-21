StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
FFHL stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.94.
