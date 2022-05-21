StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GENC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

