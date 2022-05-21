StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.23.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.
GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
