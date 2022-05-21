StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.23.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

