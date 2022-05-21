StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

