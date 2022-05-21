StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.99.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
