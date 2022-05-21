StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ITCB opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

