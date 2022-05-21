StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Leju stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Leju has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

